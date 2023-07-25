Head-To-Head Review: Coherent (NASDAQ:IIVIP) vs. Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) and Coherent (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vontier and Coherent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vontier alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vontier 7.28% 87.50% 11.37% Coherent N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Vontier shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Vontier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vontier $3.21 billion 1.54 $401.30 million $1.49 21.34 Coherent $4.43 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vontier and Coherent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vontier has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vontier and Coherent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vontier 0 4 2 0 2.33 Coherent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vontier presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.78%. Given Vontier’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vontier is more favorable than Coherent.

Summary

Vontier beats Coherent on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment. It operates through two segments: Mobility Technologies, and Diagnostics and Repair Technologies. The Mobility Technologies segment products include solutions and services in the areas of environmental compliance, fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management products marketed under the Gilbarco, Veeder-Root, Orpak, DRB, Teletrac Navman, and Global Traffic Technologies brands. The Diagnostics and Repair Technologies segment products comprise vehicle repair tools, toolboxes, automotive diagnostic equipment, and software, as well as wheel-service equipment for automotive tire installation and repair shops, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, lifts, and inspection lane systems under the Matco and Coats brands. The company markets its products and services to retail and commercial fueling operators, convenience store and in-bay car wash operators, tunnel car wash and commercial vehicle repair businesses, municipal governments, and public safety entities and fleet owners/operators through a network of franchised mobile distributors, as well as direct sales personnel and independent distributors. It serves customers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Coherent

(Get Free Report)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication. The Photonic Solutions segment manufactures transceivers for data centers and telecom optical networks; pump lasers, optical amplifiers, wavelength selective switches, and advanced components for telecom networks; and crystal materials, optics, lasers, and optoelectronic modules in a range of applications, including optical communications, life sciences, and consumer electronics markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, laser end users, system integrators of high-power lasers, U.S. government prime contractors, and various U.S. government agencies, as well as manufacturers of equipment and devices for industrial, optical communications, consumer electronics, and security and monitoring applications. The company was formerly known as II-VI Incorporated and changed its name to Coherent Corp. in September 2022. Coherent Corp. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.