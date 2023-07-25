Head-To-Head Review: Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) vs. Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) and Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and Scilex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public 10.40% 20.31% 11.37% Scilex N/A -733.04% -43.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Scilex shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Scilex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public $3.63 billion 6.33 $521.48 million $1.59 63.15 Scilex $38.03 million 21.69 -$23.36 million N/A N/A

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and Scilex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Horizon Therapeutics Public has higher revenue and earnings than Scilex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Horizon Therapeutics Public and Scilex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public 0 8 2 0 2.20 Scilex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus target price of $108.82, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Horizon Therapeutics Public’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Therapeutics Public is more favorable than Scilex.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Therapeutics Public has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scilex has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public beats Scilex on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation. It markets TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) for intravenous infusion; KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) for intravenous infusion; RAVICTI (glycerol phenylbutyrate) oral liquid; PROCYSBI (cysteamine bitartrate) delayed-release capsules and granules for oral use; ACTIMMUNE (interferon gamma-1b) injection for subcutaneous use; BUPHENYL (sodium phenylbutyrate) tablets and powder for oral use; QUINSAIR (levofloxacin) solution for inhalation; and UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) injection for intravenous use. The company also markets PENNSAID (diclofenac sodium topical solution) for topical use; DUEXIS (ibuprofen/famotidine) tablets for oral use; RAYOS (prednisone) delayed-release tablets for oral use; and VIMOVO (naproxen/esomeprazole magnesium) delayed-release tablets for oral use. It has collaboration agreements with HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC; Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.; Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Q32 Bio Inc.; and Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. The company was formerly known as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company and changed its name to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company in May 2019. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain. The company also develops SP-102, a viscous gel formulation of corticosteroid for epidural injections that is in a Phase III clinical trial to treat lumbosacral radicular pain; SP-103, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of low back pain; and SP-104 (4.5 mg), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Scilex Holding Company is a subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

