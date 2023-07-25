Head to Head Survey: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) versus Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) and Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alibaba Group and Allegro.eu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $126.49 billion 2.02 $10.60 billion $4.09 23.55 Allegro.eu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro.eu.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alibaba Group and Allegro.eu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 1 11 1 3.00 Allegro.eu 1 0 0 0 1.00

Alibaba Group currently has a consensus price target of $141.07, indicating a potential upside of 46.45%. Given Alibaba Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Allegro.eu.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and Allegro.eu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 8.50% 10.79% 6.79% Allegro.eu N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Allegro.eu on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a social commerce platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a self-operated retail chain; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Taoxianda, an online-offline integration service for FMCG brands and third-party grocery retail partners; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database and big data, and IoT services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket. The company also operates ceneo.pl, a multi-category price comparison site; and eBilet, an event ticket sales site facilitating the sale of a range of entertainment, cultural, family, and sports events. Further, it operates Allegro Pay, a consumer finance and lending solutions provider; Opennet.pl, a technology solutions provider for logistics; X-press Couriers, a same day delivery courier service; and SkyNet Customes Brokers, a customs broker agency. In addition, it is involved in the data processing, hosting, and related activities; other information technology and computer service activities; computer facilities management activities; and software-related and computer consultancy activities. The company was formerly known as Adinan Super Topco S.a r.l. and changed its name to Allegro.eu SA in August 2020. Allegro.eu SA was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

