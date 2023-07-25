Head-To-Head Survey: Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) vs. DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mitesco alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -3,365.15% N/A -269.72% DocGo 4.70% 7.05% 5.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitesco and DocGo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $690,000.00 7.34 -$23.24 million ($4.50) -0.22 DocGo $440.52 million 2.00 $34.58 million $0.20 42.55

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of DocGo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mitesco and DocGo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

DocGo has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.89%. Given DocGo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than Mitesco.

Volatility & Risk

Mitesco has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DocGo beats Mitesco on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

(Get Free Report)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name. The company offers healthcare technology and services. It also provides preventative and wellness care, primary and behavioral care service, nutrition coaching, telehealth care, and population health related services. In addition, the company sells books, vitamins, supplements, and essential oil related products. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Deephaven, Minnesota.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; testing; vaccinations; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.