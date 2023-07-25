Hershey (HSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Hershey to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Hershey has set its FY23 guidance at $9.29 to $9.46 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $9.46-$9.46 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hershey to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hershey stock opened at $245.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group raised their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.89.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

