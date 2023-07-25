Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 36.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Price Performance

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

NYSE HES opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.02. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

