Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Hexcel has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HXL opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

