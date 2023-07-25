HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 203 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.9 %

CVX stock opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.91. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.16.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

