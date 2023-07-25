Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,188.86 ($15.24).
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,352 ($17.34) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,102 ($14.13) to GBX 1,080 ($13.85) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,285 ($16.48) to GBX 1,245 ($15.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
In other news, insider Anne MacDonald acquired 689 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,168 ($14.98) per share, for a total transaction of £8,047.52 ($10,318.66). In related news, insider Anne MacDonald acquired 689 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,168 ($14.98) per share, with a total value of £8,047.52 ($10,318.66). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.10) per share, for a total transaction of £14,960 ($19,181.95). 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
