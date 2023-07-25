Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,188.86 ($15.24).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,352 ($17.34) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,102 ($14.13) to GBX 1,080 ($13.85) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,285 ($16.48) to GBX 1,245 ($15.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anne MacDonald acquired 689 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,168 ($14.98) per share, for a total transaction of £8,047.52 ($10,318.66). In related news, insider Anne MacDonald acquired 689 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,168 ($14.98) per share, with a total value of £8,047.52 ($10,318.66). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.10) per share, for a total transaction of £14,960 ($19,181.95). 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Hiscox Company Profile

LON HSX opened at GBX 1,099 ($14.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,211.11, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,119.50. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 789.20 ($10.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,201 ($15.40).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

