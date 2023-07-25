Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.82.

HZNP stock opened at $100.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average is $107.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,440,000 after purchasing an additional 245,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

