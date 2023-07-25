Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Truist Financial

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HWM has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.36.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

