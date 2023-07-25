Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $13.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523,848 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

