HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUYA. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Stock Up 3.5 %

HUYA stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. HUYA has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $774.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $283.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HUYA by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HUYA by 57.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 291,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.