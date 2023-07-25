Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 119.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after buying an additional 820,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,655,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,579,000 after purchasing an additional 35,252 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,689,741. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

