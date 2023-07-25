Ieq Capital LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 46.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

