Impinj (PI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Impinj has set its Q2 guidance at $0.28-0.33 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. On average, analysts expect Impinj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.83. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -115.28 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Steve Sanghi bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Steve Sanghi bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $32,156.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 44,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,258. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Impinj by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.