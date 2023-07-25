Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRT opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $178,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

