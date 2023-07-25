Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Down 0.5 %

INFY opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.