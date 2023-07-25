Integer (ITGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Integer has set its FY23 guidance at $4.00-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.00-$4.30 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Integer Stock Performance
Shares of Integer stock opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Integer has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $89.62.
In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Integer by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Integer by 56.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
