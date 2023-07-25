Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.76.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $323.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.26.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,583 shares of company stock worth $7,152,921 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.