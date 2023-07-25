Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Invesco (NYSE:IVZFree Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.45.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,005 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Invesco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,016 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

