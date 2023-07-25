Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $376.23 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.23.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

