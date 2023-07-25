Invitation Homes (INVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY23 guidance at $1.73-1.81 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.73-$1.81 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.0 %

INVH opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

