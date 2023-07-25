IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.07.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $228.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

