IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,437,000 after acquiring an additional 358,840 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 423.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 266,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,661,000 after buying an additional 193,590 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.07.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $228.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

