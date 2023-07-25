iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,670,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

