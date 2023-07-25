iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,301 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

