iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 825.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,365,000 after acquiring an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

