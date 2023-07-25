iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,941,000 after purchasing an additional 297,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVW stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

