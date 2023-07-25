JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.12 million. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JAKK opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $180.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 4,676.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 972.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAKK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

