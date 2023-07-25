JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.12 million. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of JAKK opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $180.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.11.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAKK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.
