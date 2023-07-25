Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Raised to $175.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

