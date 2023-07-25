KeyCorp Raises RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $54.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 0.89. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

