Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVDA stock opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.55. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.36, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

