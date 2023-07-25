Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 112,811 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.2 %

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

KNX opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,216 shares of company stock worth $3,974,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

