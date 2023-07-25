Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $52.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

In other news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,216 shares of company stock worth $3,974,878 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

