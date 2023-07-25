Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Argus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Argus from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LVS opened at $56.53 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $95,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,042 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

