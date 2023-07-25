Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 410 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.36, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.