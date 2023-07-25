LendingClub (LC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect LendingClub to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other LendingClub news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LendingClub by 84.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

