Lennox International (LII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.17 per share for the quarter. Lennox International has set its FY23 guidance at $14.25-15.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $14.25-$15.25 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.3 %

LII opened at $331.89 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $202.97 and a twelve month high of $342.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.23. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 839.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LII. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.90.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

