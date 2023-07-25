Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,710 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,659,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,711,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,297,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after buying an additional 1,071,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,021,811 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

