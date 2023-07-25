Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

