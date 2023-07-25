Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,695,000 after buying an additional 1,381,509 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,128,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 542.3% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,826,000 after buying an additional 784,725 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

