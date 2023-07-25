Leo Brokerage LLC Buys New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,615,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $489,873,000 after purchasing an additional 538,240 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ross Stores by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.