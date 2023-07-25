Leo Brokerage LLC Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $154.80. The company has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

