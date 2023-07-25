Leo Brokerage LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $227.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

