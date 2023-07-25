Leo Brokerage LLC Buys Shares of 4,321 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,199,000 after acquiring an additional 85,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.70.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.