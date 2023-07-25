Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $293,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 107,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,177,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 193.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 352,919 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $260.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

