Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $303,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,836 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $167.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.61 and its 200 day moving average is $165.12.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

