Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $337,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

