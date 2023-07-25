Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $355,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 246.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

